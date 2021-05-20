Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20 May 2021 Written Update: Ranveer Proposes Marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20 May 2021 episode starts with Sirat seeing her handkerchief and Mauri asking her not to think anything negative. She decides to tie the handkerchief to the pot and asks Gayu to give her a new one. She picks the one in red and Surekha tells that red is not Ranveer's favourite colour. She reasons that there are no yellow coloured ones left. Surekha shares that red is Kartik's favourite colour. She responds that she is not tying a handkerchief seeing its colour but doing it wholeheartedly.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20 May Written Update

Here, Kartik gains his consciousness and finds that the car met with an accident and is about to burst. He wakes up Ranveer who is stuck in the car, but Ranveer asks him to leave. At the Goenka house, the ladies dance and enjoy. Meanwhile, here, Kartik struggles to open the seat belt where Ranveer is sitting. Kairav calls Kartik. Sirat asks the duo to come home before the puja is over. The seat belt does not open and the car blasts. Sirat senses the danger but ignores her intuition.

Later, Sirat and the Goenka family are shocked to see Ranveer and Kartik injured. They tell them about the car accident, while Ranveer praises Kartik. He says that if there were any other person, they would have rushed to save their life but he saved Ranveer's life. Sirat says that Kartik is a different person and the Goenkas stand shocked.

Furthermore, Akhilesh asks Sirat to give first aid to Ranveer and the family takes care of him. Ranveer is scared and asks Sirat to marry him as soon as possible. He adds that he cannot wait for the wedding after the accident. She agrees and he beams with happiness. The family is shocked to hear the news, while Mauri, too, starts worrying. Ranveer assures Sirat and others about the wedding, while Manish thinks it is good that Sirat is finally walking away from Kartik's life. She asks Kartik about her decision and he extends his support.

Vansh and Kairav are excited about Sirat's wedding. Gayu asks her to first complete the puja. Surekha reveals to Ranveer how Sairat failed to give his favourite coloured handkerchief. Ranveer tells Sirat and others that red is his favourite colour. The family performs the puja, while Kartik recalls his moments with Naira.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI LATEST EPISODE

