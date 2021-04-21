Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21 April 2021 Written Update: Kirti Is Surprised To See Sirat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21 April 2021 episode begins with Ranveer saying that he is lucky as Sirat lives in his heart but is unlucky because she is not physically with him. He asks Kartik to carry on and go to his fiancee. Sirat looks out for Kartik and finds him. Kartik gives her the chunri and later tells her that in the ethnic outfit, she looks 'girlish'. Sirat tells him he is doing things to get the punches and later adds that since he likes this avatar, she will stay like this.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21 April Written Update

Manish asks Dadi that his son's life is getting ruined so how can he remain calm. Dadi responds that when Kartik tied the knot with Naira, they thought the same but it turned out to be a good decision. He shares that Naira hailed from a good family but Sirat is a fraud. Sirat sees a green dupatta on a jeep and recalls her past. She recalls how Ranveer flaunted his first bike to her and they thought that they would look cool while riding together, making everyone jealous. Kartik enters and asks Sirat to go with him. Sirat slips and Kartik holds her. He asks her to be careful while walking, she wishes that someone would have given her this advice earlier.

Dadi tells Devyaani, Naira's Dadi is going to join the puja. She informs that Kirti, too, will come as Naksh is not in town. Sirat dances with a pot on her head when Devyaani enters and is surprised to see her. She comes and hugs Sirat. Sirat calls her choti dadi and Kartik informs her that they are getting married. Kirti is shocked and asks Kartik if someone forced him for the marriage. Kartik denies.

Later, when the puja begins, Ranveer and his friends watch it from the distance. Here, Sirat tells Kartik that Kriti didn't like the news of their wedding. Sirat and Kartik tell each other that they can share and heal things together. She thinks about Ranveer, while Kartik recalls puja times in past with Naira. Later, Ranveer, too, starts his puja and thinks of Sirat. Kartik and Sirat do the visarjan. Ranveer thinks no one can replace Sirat in his life. Sirat here thinks that she is moving on.

Image Source: A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode