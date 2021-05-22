'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' 22 May 2021: Sirat And Kartik Have A Heart To Heart Exchange

In the 22nd May episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik helps out an injured Sirat, who feels a wave of gratitude towards him. On an emotional note, Sirat opens up about Maudi to Kartik and the two have a heart to heart exchange. Scroll to see what happens in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22 May written update

Kartik neglects to meet Chauhan

The episode starts with Manish meeting Chauhan. Chauhan asks Manish to start the gathering while Manish looks around for Kartik who has gone to help Sirat and Ranveer. While welcoming Chauhan to the wedding Manish accidentally introduces himself as Ranveer's father. Manish tries to rectify his mistake by trying to introduce Kartik as his son to Chauhan by calling him to come to meet them. Kartik however neglects to meet Chauhan. When Kartik eventually comes to meet his father he asks him about Chahuan's whereabouts. To this Manish tells Kartik that he has gone now but you can meet him in the hotel the next day. Kartik says cool to that.

Ranveer misses his family

Meanwhile, Sirat thanks her groom Ranveer for getting her an expensive lehenga to which he answers with nothing is more expensive than her. He also asks Sirat to thank Kartik to which she says yes and asks Ranveer to express her gratitude towards the whole Goenka family as well. Ranveer starts missing his family when Sirat says that no one can take the place of family in one's life. Hearing this, Ranveer calls his sister Nidhi and asks her to come to his wedding. Ranveer's mom takes the phone and when he invites her to come to the wedding his mom says that her blessings are always with him and starts crying. Ranveer realises that they are not going to attend his wedding.

Sirat gets injured

While Surekha and Suwarna are talking about Mehendi, Sirat enters the room and says that the Mehendi ceremony cannot happen. To this Surekha asks her is she cancelling only the Mehendi or the entire wedding. Sirat responds to the question by showing her hands and palm which is covered with bruises that she endured while boxing. On seeing this Kartik starts tending to her bruises by applying turmeric on them. The two have a heart to heart in which Sirat tells Kartik that she wants Maudi to stay with her and why did society make the custom of the girl leaving her house after getting married. On seeing Sirat cry, Kartik tries to make her understand that this is the way it is and she can come to meet Maudi anytime she wants. The episode ends with Suwarna asking Sirat to get ready for her Mehendi. On hearing this Sirat holds Kartik's hand and asks him will he forget her after she leaves.

