Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 23 March, 2021 Written Update: Kartik Saves Sirat From Dev

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 23 March 2021 episode starts with Kartik checking his cellphone. Sirat notices him and thinks to inform him that she is going to a boxing match. Luv, Kush, Kairav and Vansh enter and disturb Kartik. They ask her to discuss the plans for the Holi festivities. Luv suggests a rain dance. Vansh and Kairav are excited to hear that. But Kartik refuses and tells that they cannot wastewater. The children speak with Kartik when Kairav demands him to call Naksh too.

Seeing Kartik speaking to children, Sirat decides not to interrupt and leaves. Kartik worries about her as she leaves along. Suwarna and Manish see Kartik along with the children. Suwarna asks him not to put an evil eye on Kartik’s happiness. He says that he is happy as well to see him celebrate the festival with his family. He adds that he wishes that he would include only his family and no outsiders.

Meanwhile, Sirat reaches the garage. Dev deliberately bumps into her and apologises. He calls her inside, while Sirat feels scared. On the other hand, the Goenka family prepares for the festival, where Luv, Kush laugh while making rangoli. Mauri praises their design. Suhasini gets irked with Kairav and tries to compete with Mauri. She tells that the house belongs to her and so does this function. Mauri allows her and further apologises to her.

In the garage, Sirat asks Dev why the garage is empty and where the other students are. He makes an excuse and asks her to practice and focus on her game. Sirat feels uneasy as he continues to ask her to warm up. At home, Kartik arranges woods for holika dahan. He learns from Mauri that Dev has called Sirat for boxing practice. Kartik feels something is fishy as because of the festival, all the sports clubs are closed.

At the garage, Sirat is tired of doing a warm-up. Dev spikes her drink. Kartik tells Mauri that Sirat is a lioness and can handle any situation. Meanwhile, Manish asks the family to start the Holika Dahan. Meanwhile, Sirat feels dizzy. Dev tries to get close to her, but Sirat fights back. Meanwhile, Gayu asks Kartik to bring Sirat home. Kartik reads something on the internet about Dev and is shocked. Dev tries to get close to Sirat. Kartik enters the garage and saves her on time.

