'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' 24 March 2021 Written Update: Kartik, Sirat Vow To Fight Back

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai 24 March 2021 episode starts with Kartik saving Sirat from Dev. He holds her, while Dev accuses her and tells him that she was falling all over him. Dev tells that he doesn’t know which ‘intoxication’ she does as she was coming closer to him. He further adds that he was there, but didn’t do anything. Dev says that Sirat was doing everything because she wants to reach the nationals. Kartik is shocked and takes Sirat from there. At home, Manish and the Goenka family wait for Kartik. Gayu informs everyone that he went to bring Sirat with him.

Suwarna informs everyone that the duo is on their way home. Suhasini asks Manish to spoil the children’s mood. Mauri tells that since Manish doesn’t like their presence, she has prepared Holika Dahan for her and Sirat separately. Meanwhile, intoxicated Sirat asks Kartik not to touch her when he is feeding her curd to bring her into senses. She accuses Kartik of introducing Dev to her. The latter feels bad and regrets sending Sirat to Dev.

Sirat comes back to her senses and recalls what happened at the garage. She starts crying thinking that Dev tried to touch her inappropriately. She believes that Dev did something wrong with her. Kartik tells her that he saved her at the right time. He apologises to her. Sirat asks Kartik not to accuse himself as everything was written well about Dev on the internet. The duo decides to teach Dev a lesson. Sirat asks not to inform anything to Mauri as she won’t be able to bear it.

They arrive at home. Kairav asks why they got late. Kartik makes an excuse. Mauri asks Sirat why she looked tired. Sirat tells her that she did boxing practice after a long time. Mauri asks her to get ready. Sirat recalls about Dev and gets angry. Meanwhile, the family tries to know why Kartik was upset.

Manish decides to find out where Sirat went late at night for practising boxing. Ahead of the Dahan, the family’s Holika is spoiled. Mauri asks the family to celebrate it with them. The family agrees. Sirat and Kartik talk about Dev and discuss how to teach him a lesson. Surekha and Riya wonder what the duo has been discussing since they returned. They further vow to fight back to Dev.

