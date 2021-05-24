Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 24 May 2021 Written Update: Sirat Warns Chauhan To Stay Away

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode on 24 May 2021 starts with Sirat asking Kartik if he will forget her after her wedding. Suvarna asks her to get ready for the Mehendi ceremony. Kartik does not answer Sirat's question and she asks him if he is waiting for her exit. She further adds that from Kaira to Mauri, including him, everyone will miss her. Later, Suvarna applies Mehendi to Sirat. Nidhi comes and Sirat introduces her. She gives the Mehendi sent to her by Ranveer's mother. Sirat gets happy.

Nidhi tells that Sirat has already applied the Mehendi on her hand, Sirat asks her to apply some over it. Nidhi praises Kartik and Sirat, complimenting the entire Goenka family. Gayu asks Sirat to write Ranveer's name on her hand. Suvarna, Surekha and Gayu talk about the Mehendi ceremony. They miss Naira when Kartik comes and asks them to miss her some other day. Sirat thinks that Kartik will be upset listening to Naira's name. She looks for him when she bumps into him and the Mehendi is messed up.

Sirat asks Kartik if he is fine, while Suvarna tells Sirat about her Mehendi being messed up. She gets upset. Ranveer decides to meet Sirat and see her Mehendi. Kartik cheers Sirat. Ranveer and Kartik dance to Desi Girl song for Sirat and Sirat dances along with them. Suvarna asks Sirat if she is happy and she tells that she never imagined her Mehendi ceremony will be so grand.

Here, Ranveer thanks Nidhi for coming and he asks Nidhi to express his gratitude to his mother too. Later, Ranveer drags Sirat from the ceremony to give her a gift. Here, Manish welcomes Chauhan along with Akhilesh. Chauhan sees Ranveer and is happy. He sees Sirat too and is furious. Ranveer is shocked to see him with Manish. Ranveer vents out at Chauhan, while he asks Ranveer to stop misbehaving. As Chauhan tries to leave, Sirat warns him not to block her wedding the second time. Ranveer asks Chauhan to stay away from his wedding place, while Chauhan says that he still thinks the same about Sirat.

