Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25 May 2021 Written Update: Kartik Challenges Chauhan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25 May 2021 episode starts with Chauhan telling Ranveer that his thoughts about Sirat are still the same. Ranveer tells him that his perception, too, about her is the same. Chauhan leaves the place. Mauri worries that Chauhan will not let Sirat's wedding take place, but Ranveer asks her not to worry. Manish apologises and acknowledges that he was clueless about Chauhan which is why he invited him. Akhilesh says that they met him for business purposes. Kartik apologises to Ranveer and says that because Chauhan is a goon, they cannot do business with him.

Surekha worries for her safety. Ranveer assures the Goenka family. Sirat also supports Ranveer and says that for their safety, they will change the wedding venue and date. She also urges them to keep Mauri with them till then. Kartik stops Sirat from leaving. Here, Chauhan loses his temper on Ranveer's mother. He tells her everything about Ranveer and Sirat's wedding. Nidhi and Ranveer's mother is scared. Chauhan is adamant to break the duo's wedding.

Here, Kartik is adamant to speak with Chauhan. Sirat asks him not to take such a risk. Kartik tells Sirat that he will meet Chauhan. Manish, too, decides to accompany Kartik. Ranveer tries to stop Manish, but he, too, is stubborn. Manish and Kartik try to speak with Chauhan about Ranveer and Sirat. Kartik tries to convince him to accept their relationship. Here, Sirat and Ranveer worry for Kartik. At the Chauhans, he insults Sirat and tells her that she does not deserve to be the servant of the house. Kartik gets furious listening to this. Kartik challenges that he will ensure Sirat and Ranveer get married on the same date and time. The duo leaves.

Later, Kartik suggests that Sirat and Ranveer get married in the afternoon. He justifies that Chauhan thinks the wedding will take place in the evening. Ranveer asks him if Chauhan did not listen to him. Manish tells everyone about Chauhan's threat but Kartik stops him. Kartik informs that no pre-wedding functions will take place now. Sirat and Kartik ask Ranveer not to leave alone.

