'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' 26 April Written Update: Naksh Doubts Kartik's Love For Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 26 April 2021 epsiode starts with Ranveer seeing Sirat. She leaves in the car while Ranveer runs after the car and shouts her name. Kartik gets a message and stops the car. Ranveer sees this and runs again, but Kartik drives ahead. Ranveer soon loses his balance and falls. At home, Naksh scolds everyone and Akhilesh tells him that he knows how important Naira is for them. Naksh asks how can they replace her so soon. He says no one can fill in the emptiness and adds that he won't let Sirat do anything wrong with Naira's family and children. Nani prays for Sirat's wedding. Kartik and Sirat come back to the resort.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 26 April Written Update

Sirat tries to argue with Kartik when he holds the bags. Kartik tells her that they can share each other's burdens and that is called friendship. Upon listening to his statement, Sirat smiles. Meanwhile, Kairav and Vansh fix the banner while the former asks how did this happen. Sirat tells Kairav that no one will come between them and that she will fix the banner. Kairav compliments her and hugs her. She also thanks him and shows him the gifts. Ranveer, meanwhile, thinks that he can't leave the city now. Naksh calls Kartik and asks him to come to a place to talk. He reaches there.

Sirat looks on, while Kartik tells Naksh that he was going to speak with him about the marriage. Naksh tells him that his sister sacrificed her life for him and he didn't even take a year to forget her. Kartik hugs Naksh but he pushes him away asking Kartik how could he give his sister's place to someone else. Sirat holds him while Naksh is shocked to see her. Kairav tells Naksh that Kartik didn't get Sirat but he did. Naksh goes to Sirat.

On the other hand, Ranveer tells Chandu that he saw Sirat. He asks him that he knows the outcome of their meet. Ranveer says he wants to meet her just once. He asks if he can tolerate that she is married. Ranveer says it's not in his control and all his promises are broken. Chandu asks him not to see her again. Meanwhile, Naksh tells that anyone can get into illusion seeing her but not those who love Naira. He yells at Kartik and Kartik tells him that they know the difference and that they are not giving her place to anyone. Sirat says that she doesn't want to become Naira. Naksh thinks Kartik pretended to be loving towards Naira.

