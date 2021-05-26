Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 26 May 2021 Written Update: Sirat Goes Missing

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 26 May 2021 episode starts with Sirat telling Mauri that it is good that functions are cancelled as money is saved too. She also asks Mauri not to get upset. Mauri tells her that she fears that history will repeat itself on her wedding day. Sirat asks her not to worry and promises her to bring fries and burgers. Kairav clicks their pictures, while Sirat asks not to keep them. But he says he will as he will make a wedding album.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 26 May Written Update

Sirat notices Kartik being tensed. She forces him to tell her what Chauhan had said as he has tightened the security already. Kartik assures her that he does not fear Chauhan but has tightened the security for safety purpose. He adds that he does not fear taking Chauhan's bullet. Sirat gets mad listening to such words and tells him to let her and Ranveer leave the city. However, Kartik refuses to entertain her request. Here, Chauhan asks someone on call to execute the plan.

Later, Kartik receives a video from Kairav and he laughs looking at Sirat and Mauri's pictures. Sirat asks him to give her the cell phone. Sirat struggles to snatch the phone, Kairav, again captures Kartik and Sirat. Later, Mauri prepares haldi for Sirat's haldi function. Sirat gets happy to see the decoration. Suwarna asks if anyone from Ranveer's side will come, Kartik responds in negative. Manish taunts that they don't even know Sirat and Ranveer but are excited about their wedding. Sirat feels her eyes welling up upon listening to his words. Kartik warns Manish that Sirat is listening. Manish retorts that he does not bother.

Kartik cheers Sirat and she says that she is not upset with Manish. Later, Manish asks Suwarna to clean his watch. Sirat comes with a gift and gives it to Suwarna for being kind. She learns that Manish's watch belongs to his father. After Sirat leaves, Suwarna keeps the watch on the table and it eventually falls in the bin. Room service later takes away the bin. Sirat also gives a gift to Gayu. Kartik asks for him, to which Sirat says that he is priceless already. Later, Sirat goes missing. Kartik recalls Chauhan's threat and gets worried.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI LATEST EPISODE

