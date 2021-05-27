Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 27 May 2021 Written Update: The Goenkas Dance At Sirat's Haldi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 27 May 2021 episode starts with Kairav worrying for Sirat and asking if anything will happen to her. Ranveer says that he will not let this go if Chauhan does anything to her. Kartik asks everyone to remain calm and further asks Gayu to take care of Kairav and Vansh inside. He decides to check the CCTV footage. Manish opines that Sirat is weird. Later, Kartik and Ranveer notice a man taking garbage and think that he is trying to hide Sirat in his sack. Kartik and Ranveer don't find Sirat inside the sack.

Ranveer and Kartik start to worry for Sirat. Ranveer calls Chauhan and threatens him. Chauhan says he does not like to speak with someone whose pitch is so high in front of him. Chauhan disconnects the call and Ranveer gets furious. Kartik tells Ranveer if Chauhan is behind Sirat's disappearance, he will simply accept that he has done it. He further asks Ranveer what are his thoughts on this. Ranveer wants to call the police, but Kartik asks him to calm down.

Several moments later, Sirat comes back. Manish and the Goenka family stand shocked to learn that Sirat went to look for Manish's missing watch. Kartik asks Manish to bless her as she saved his father's gift. Manish blesses her and Ranveer says that he got scared for her. Kartik thinks Chauhan will do something as he did in the past. Chauhan decides to execute his plans and tighten the security.

Further in the episode, Sirat and Ranveer decide to always be there for Kartik whenever he needs them. Kartik thinks he will make Sirat marry Ranveer no matter what. Suwarna asks Sirat to get ready for the Haldi ceremony. Sirat asks Ranveer if he misses his mother. Ranveer answers that he is emotional when he talked to her after two years.

The Goenka family dance at Sirat and Ranveer's Haldi ceremony. Nidhi and her mother miss Ranveer when Chauhan enters and scares them. Kartik applies Haldi to Ranveer and Sirat's faces. Sirat tries to apply it to his face too, but he escapes. Ranveer catches him and applies the turmeric. Sirat too does the same.

