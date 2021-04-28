Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28 April 2021 Update - Ranveer Learns That Sirat Has Moved On

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28 April 2021 episode starts with Naksh being furious and kicking the ball. Kirti enters and asks him to take his medicines. Naksh retorts how can he stay calm if someone is replacing his sister. Kirti tells Naksh that Kartik is tying the knot with Sirat for his children, and even their marriage is her second marriage. Even Suwarna and Manish had second marriage and later asks him about the issue. Naksh says that because of her face she is getting married to Kartik and he doesn't want people to think her to be Naira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28 April Written Update

The children are playing when Kairav is about to fall, Naksh tries to save him but Sirat catches him and scolds him out of worry. Naksh notices it and Sirat hugs Kairav. Kirti wishes God to show some miracle so that he accepts their relationship. Mauri, meanwhile, is purchasing toys and by mistake hits a person, who turns out to be Ranveer. She apologises and then the duo recognises each other. She asks him why did he return.

Sirat later performs some rituals for Kairav to ward off the evil eye. She later asks him what he was thinking about. Vansh says he was thinking of a bike ride. Kairav agrees and says that Kartik's friend offered to take him on a bike ride. Sirat recalls her days with Ranveer enjoying a bike ride. She says she would love to meet his friend. Back there, Ranveer asks if Sirat is married. Mauri remains silent and tells him that he already did so many bad things for Sirat. Ranveer tells her that it is not his fault as he did come back. Mauri tells yes but then Sirat's heart was already broken. In the flashback, one can see Ranveer come to meet Sirat but Mauri yells at him and doesn't let the duo meet. She takes a promise from him that he will never meet Sirat.

Mauri asks him to remember his promise, Ranveer says that he will never meet her and just wants to know how she is and let him meet her just once. Mauri informs him that Sirat is with a guy who is better than him, so he let her be happy and stay away. Mauri leaves and Ranveer feels broken that she has moved one. Sirat comes and asks Mauri what happened and why is she so upset. She remains silent. She jokes around Sirat so that she is not affected and doesn't know the truth.

Suwarna and everyone talk about engagement when Manish says that such things happen after checking the mahurat. Mauri says that Dadi agrees to this and Sirat and Kartik see each other in shock. Mauri asks Kartik to come the next day for the ritual. Later, Kartik informs Dadi that he is done with arrangements. Manish talks about Sirat's first marriage to which Kartik reveals that the marriage didn't happen. Manish asks him why is he forcing himself for the marriage as two broken hearts together is a bad idea. Kartik says he is doing it for his children. Manish tells him Kairav is a kid but Kartik says he thinks from his heart and chose Sirat. He further requests him for his blessing and support.

Image Source: A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode