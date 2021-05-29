'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' 29 May 2021 Update: Chauhan's Plot To Disrupt Sirat's Wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29 May 2021 episode starts with Kartik complimenting Sirat. Kartik shows her the boxing keychain and fixes it in her bangle and later, adds that now she is looking perfect. Kartik asks her to continue with her dreams even after marriage. Sirat asks him about Kairav as she is waiting for him to feed her curd. She also requests Kartik to wish her luck.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29 May Written Update

Sirat then unintentionally punches him and Kartik asks her to stay away from him. Kartik leaves the place while she continues to laugh. Sirat sends her picture to Ranveer when Nidhi enters and snatches the phone. Nidhi and her mother smile and get excited to see Sirat's picture. Nidhi later receives a call from Chauhan, who asks Ranveer's mother to bring jewellery for Sirat and take Ranveer along. Sirat gets restless thinking about Ranveer going out, while he asks her not to worry.

Kartik receives a message and is shocked. Sirat, too, is shocked to learn about her important boxing match. Sirat panics and asks for Kartik's opinion on what to do about the match. Kartik asks Sirat to make her own decision. Chauhan sets a person to beat Sirat so that she is not able to attend her wedding. Kartik tells Sirat that in all her decision, he will always support her. Ranveer gets a call from Sirat when he purchases the jewellery. He learns about the match and Ranveer asks her to finish the semi-final match. He further wishes her good luck. Sirat decides to fight and win Ranveer and the medal.

The Goenka family is shocked to see Sirat in track pants. Sirat and Kartik inform them about her match. Mauri worries for Sirat. Suwarna wishes Sirat good luck and Kairav feeds her the curd. On the other hand, Chauhan executes his plan and fixes the match. Chauhan speaks to someone on call and asks him to make him speak with the referee of the match. Manish, too, blesses Sirat for the semi-final match.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI LATEST EPISODE

