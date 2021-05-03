Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3 May 2021 Written Update: Ranveer Sees Sirat's Engagement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3 May 2021 episode starts with Riya asking Ranveer to swear on Sirat's life to convince him to stop Kartik and Sirat's engagement. He runs to the hall while Kartik makes Sirat wear the ring. Ranveer cries seeing the engagement. Kairav happily hugs Sirat, while Mauri exclaims that she is very lucky to get Kartik and further praises him. Sirat jokes that Mauri has a crush on him. Ranveer cries remembering Mauri's words, while Mauri notices Ranveer and is shocked. Ranveer leaves before Kartik and Sirat see him.

Kartik sees Ranveer running and wonders what happened to him. The family looks confused while Mauri is tensed. Ranveer hides behind a van and cries recalling Kartik and Sirar's engagement. As Kartik calls out for Ranveer, Sirat asks him who is he and how he knows him. Kartik tells him that he met him at the temple during the Gangaur puja and yesterday when his hand was injured and later tells her that while bandaging his hand, the engagement ring somehow fell in the bag. He says that he will call him later and asks Sirat to go inside. Sirat looks on.

Ranveer recalls his moments with Sirat and starts walking lost in thoughts while Sirat notices him. Suddenly, a car hits Ranveer and he falls unconscious. Sirat yells at Ranveer and runs to him. Kartik comes back for Sirat and notices her crying holding an unconscious Ranveer. The duo rushes to the hospital, while Riya tells the Goenka family that Ranveer is Sirat's ex-boyfriend. The family looks shocked, while Riya says that before starting a new relationship, it is necessary to talk about their past relationship. Suwarna says that she is certain that Sirat would have talked about Ranveer to Kartik and even if she did not, they don't care about it. Manish also blames Sirat by stating that when the past mingles with the present, a problem arises. HOwever, Suwarna defends her. In the hospital, Sirat signs the family member's form and the doctor operates on Ranveer.

Image Source: A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode