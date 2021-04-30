Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30 April 2021 Written Update: Kartik And Sirat Feel Anxious

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30 April 2021 episode starts with Kartik asking Kirti to inform Sirat that he won't be getting engaged to her. Mauri, later, wards off the evil eye. Later, Kirti goes to the lawn and informs everyone that Kartik doesn't want to go ahead with this marriage. Riya smiles, while Suwarna requests Manish to speak with him as he is the only one who can make him understand. Naksh goes to Kartik and Kartik tells him that he was right.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30 April Written Update

But Naksh apologises to him and asks him if remembers the conversation they had before his and Naira's marriage. Naksh explains to him that Naira came to congratulate him and that she is proud of him. Everyone is happy seeing that while Riya and Surekha are upset. Back in the room, Sirat feels anxious and wears shoes so she feels comfortable. Naksh congrats Kartik and they celebrate. Manish joins them.

A few minutes later, as the engagement ceremony is about to start, Sirat takes Naksh's blessing and Surekha notices Sirat wearing shoes and not heels. She tells Suwarna that Sirat is not following anything and she should adapt to the family things. Suwarna defends Sirat by asking why only girls should change everything. The engagement ceremony starts and everyone dances and enjoys it. Kairav makes Sirat and Kartik play a game.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is exercising and telling Chandan that he did wrong with Sirat. Chandan tells him that Mauri and Sirat don't know the entire thing and are blaming him. Chandan tells him to escape the place before they come and blame him again. The engagement ceremony starts and Kirti puts Dadi on a video call. Sirat makes Kartik wear the ring, while Kartik is unable to take out the memories of his engagement with Naira. He tries to control his emotions. After wearing the ring, he praises Mauri for her choice and he opens the box containing Sirat's ring. Everyone is surprised to see it missing. Everyone starts looking for it. Ranveer is taking his medicines and finds the ring. He remembers Kairav showing the ring.

