Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30 March Written Update: Kartik & Manish Get Into An Argument

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30 March 2021 episode starts with Sirat entering Goenka house when Manish stops her. He tells her that she is not allowed to enter their house. Everyone gathers near the entrance. Kartik asks Manish why she cannot enter. He responds that since she was unconscious yesterday, he did not say anything but now he doesn’t want her to enter the house.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30 March Written Update

Sirat asks Kartik not to argue and apologises to Manish. Sirat turns in order to leave but Kartik intervenes and stops her. Manish asks why he is trying to get her into their house. Kartik tells that Sirat is the one who saved Kairav’s life twice and it is like she has done a huge favour on them. Manish tells even Kartik has saved Nani’s life, brought the duo to the Goenka house, saved their respect and career. Kartik says that whatever Sirat did is way more than any other things, than what he has done for her so far.

Kartik and Manish continue arguing. Manish asks Kartik only to focus on Riya as they will be spending their life together. Kartik asks him where she came from in the middle of this discussion. Manish responds that since he has agreed to marry Riya, he should be spending more time with her. Kartik informs that he doesn’t know anything about the wedding. Manish responds that he overheard Kartik and Akhilesh’s conversation. Akhilesh tells that they were talking about the dance academy and that Manish has misunderstood him entirely.

Kartik asks how Manish can make a decision for him about his life without asking him. Manish tells that it is final, Kartik will tie the knot with Riya and as a father, he can make decisions for his son. Kartik says he never saw Riya as a friend and Manish wants him to marry her. Kartik denies marrying Riya. Manish asks what if people outside ask him who Sirat is to him and about their relation, how he will respond to it. Manish further asks him if he will marry Sirat. Kartik tells him he will marry Sirat. He adds that Kairav sees Naira in her, so for Kairav, he can marry Sirat.

Sirat feels bad and leaves the house. She goes out and takes out her anger by breaking bottles from the garbage. Nani enters and stops her. Kartik, too, goes to his room and regrets what he said. He feels that he cheated on Naira.

