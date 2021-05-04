'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' 4 May 2021 Written Update: Sirat Refuses To Meet Ranveer

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4 May 2021 episode starts with Mansi telling that Sirat is not trustworthy. Manish asks Mauri to tell the truth. At the hospital, Sirat is punching the pillar and Kartik stops her. He asks her to handle herself so that she can take care of Ranveer. She cries placing her head on Kartik's chest. Here, Mauri tells that Sirat was about to start her new life, but Ranveer came and informs everyone that she already told the truth to Kartik.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4 May Written Update

Meanwhile, Kartik assures Sirat that Ranveer will be fine and she apologises to him and tells him that everyone would be waiting for them. But Kartik says they are needed her first. The doctor tells that there is no need for any operation and Sirat runs to meet Ranveer but stops at the doorstep. At the resort, Mauri tells that Sirat doesn't have any relationship with Ranveer and she didn't even try to know about his whereabouts. Manish questions why did Sirat leave her engagement to meet Ranveer. Suwarna tells that Kartik is with her and asks to call him to find out what happened. But he soon realises Kartik left his phone.

Kairav asks about Kartik and Sirat, while Kartik calls everyone from the hospital. Mauri asks if Sirat is with Kartik. Riya says Ranveer is Sirat's love and her marriage with Kartik is an adjustment. Mauri corrects her saying Ranveer was Sirat's love. Surekha questions Sirat about Ranveer after she comes back. She informs everyone about the accident and clarifies that she doesn't have any relation with Ranveer.

The doctor tells Kartik the surgery will be critical so they need his consent and he decides to ask Sirat about it. Ranveer's friend, Chandu comes to the hospital and Kartik asks him about the bullet. Chandu asks him to leave as he has come. Sirat is punching the bag with closed eyes. Kartik removes it and asks her to meet Ranveer. Sirat refuses to meet him.

