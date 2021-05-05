'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' 5 May 2021 Update: Sirat Goes To The Hospital To Meet Ranveer

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5 May 2021 episode starts with Kartik requesting Sirat to meet Ranveer and know the entire truth. She refuses to meet him while he tries to provoke her. Kartik says that she has to meet him but Sirat replies that she wants to focus on her fight and life. Sirat thanks Kartik for bringing happiness into her life and she tells him she doesn't want to lose it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5 May Written Update

Meanwhile, Kartik asks Manish not to get angry with Sirat as there's no reason for it. He asks Manish to understand that it is already hard for Sirat to deal with her past. He asks him not to interfere with her decision or even question her. Suwarna says that Sirat made clear she doesn't love Ranveer anymore then why everyone is overthinking. Riya says that Sirat cannot leave Kartik as Ranveer cannot afford the comfort and support he provides.

Kairav calls Kartik for the family photo, but Kartik explains that Sirat needs some time. Sirat recalls Kartik’s words while punching the bag. Kartik thinks Sirat needs to know why Ranveer didn't come to the temple. Kartik wonders where she has gone. He then bumps into Nidhi, Ranveer's sister. He questions her about bullet fragments. On the other side, Chandu tries to convince Ranveer not to meet Sirat as she is engaged now.

Nidhi says that Ranveer's family was against accepting Sirat. But Ranveer decided to marry her secretly in the temple and their dad got to know about it and threatened to shoot Sirat. Ranveer did not listen and went to the temple. She further says that she doesn't know what exactly happened as only Chandu and Ranveer are privy to that information. Ranveer reaches the hotel and recalls Sirat promising him not to marry anyone if they can't be together. A flashback starts where Sirat and Mauri are waiting in the temple. Ranveer comes and notices the shooter aiming at Sirat. Ranveer calls out for her but Sirat cannot hear him. He takes the bullet and falls down. Nidhi says that Ranveer loves Sirat which is why he risked his life.

