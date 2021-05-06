Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6 May 2021 Written Update: Will Kartik Reunite Sirat & Ranveer?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode on 6 May 2021 starts with Kartik driving the car and thinking that there is a big misunderstanding between Ranveer and Sirat. Here, Ranveer angrily breaks Kartik's car's glasses with a stick. Chandu stops him and warns the public. Kartik wants to tell the truth to Sirat and wonders where she went after leaving the hospital. Sirat reaches the hotel, while Ranveer is leaving in the car.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6 May Written Update

Mauri asks Sirat if she spoke to Ranveer but she says that she wanted to in order to end this matter, but Ranveer ran away. She adds that he is good at running away. Mauri advises her to let go of the past but she retorts that she tried but he came back in her life. Suwarna overhears the conversation. Ranveer is in the police station for breaking the glasses of Kartik’s car. Ranveer asks Chandu to get him out without involving his dad and adds that Sirat cannot marry someone else.

Mauri asks Kartik what happened as she is scared for Sirat that Ranveer might do something. Kartik says they love each other but Mauri corrects it saying they loved each other. Kartik asks what if misunderstandings are cleared, Mauri answers that certain things never get proper clarification. Kartik leaves. Here, Kairav is upset as he couldn’t click family photos with Kartik and Sirat. Suwarna asks Kartik if Sirat isn’t returning to Ranveer.

She tells him that Kairav can’t stay away from Sirat, he will get a shock as he grew attached to Sirat. As Manish gets to know about the car, he tells Suwarna that he doesn't trust Sirat. Chandu tells Ranveer that he tried all possible ways, but he can’t bail him out today. Meanwhile, Kartik punches the bag and is confused about whether to choose Sirat's love or Kairav's happiness. The other day, Kartik notices Kairav playing happily with Sirat and Manish enters. He reminds Kartik about Kairav's life and asks him to speak with Sirat and ask her decision. Kartik and Sirat apologize to Kairav for not clicking family pictures. Sirat promises that they will always stay together and Kartik asks her if she is sure. Sirat tells him that she made her decision and Kartik recalls Ranveer's sister's words and decides to reunite Ranveer and Sirat.

