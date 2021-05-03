'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actor Karan Kundrra Shares BTS Pictures Of #RanveerSirat

Karan Kundrra recently joined the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Ranveer, who is Sirat’s ex-boyfriend. The actor recently took to his Instagram stories on May 2, 2021, and shared BTS shots of Ranveer and Sirat on the sets of the show. Scroll along and take a look at them, here.

Karan Kundrra shares BTS from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The first picture shared by Karan was of Sirat holding Ranveer by the collar and confronting him about something, while the second picture was contradicting as they hugged tight and cried. The pictures were a repost from the Instagram page of Directors Kut Productions and also the hashtag #RanveerSirat added to it; take a look at them.

The actor has recently been roped in to play the role of Ranveer on the show and the producer Rajan Shahi wrote a long message for him in an Instagram post. The producer posted a picture with Kundrra and mentioned how it was great to see him gel up with the other two lead actors and enhancing the show’s standards. He wrote, “Karan Kundrra one of the finest human and an amazing actor full of humility passion to work hard and dedication welcome Karan to the YRKKH family. It's great the way you Mohsin Shivangi bond. A great testimony of teamwork and respect for co-actors and the spirit to give ur best under any circumstances which Mohsin Shivangi have set standards high in YRKKH already is complemented and enhanced by you. Welcome to our YRKKH family, Thu Thu Thu".

Later, Karan reposted the picture on his Instagram feed and wrote, “Thank you so much Rajan Ji wow!! all an artist needs is appreciation and your words are super special for me… thank you for having me as a part of #yrkkh I have been made to feel so so special by everyone from the creatives to the direction team to the production team and all our actors... don’t feel like I just joined the show… been welcomed by open arms and it’s truly a blessing :)) special thanks to our sweethearts @shivangijoshi18 and @khan_mohsinkhan for being extra supportive and loving!”.

Promo Image Source: Karan Kundrra’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.