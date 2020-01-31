'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actress Shivangi Joshi Confirms She Is Not Quitting The Show

Shivangi Joshi who is essaying the role of Naira on the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was rumoured to be quitting the show soon. The actor recently did an 'Ask me Anything' activity on her Instagram account with her fans. During the interaction when one of her fans asked her if she was quitting the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the actor replied in negative.

Not only this, Shivani even confirmed about her debut at Cannes when one of her fans congratulated her for making a debut at one of the most prestigious film festivals. During the 'Ask Me Anything' session, when one of her followers asked who her best friend was, Shivangi said that it was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aditi Bhatia.

Further, when someone asked Shivangi who were her favourite people from the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are, she took the names of Lata Saberwal and Vishal Singh, who were known for their role as Akshara's parents on the show. When Shivangi Joshi was asked if she was in touch with Mohena Singh and Gaurav Wadhwa, she said that Moehna is a dear friend and she is still in touch with her. She also added that she will soon catch up with her in Dehradun. Mohena was seen essaying the role of Keerti on the show.

Here are the pictures of some of Shivani Joshi's Ask Me Anything session

Shivangi, by the end of the session, thanked all her fans for showering the show with a lot of love. From the response she received, it seems Shivangi's fans were longing to have an interaction with the actor.

