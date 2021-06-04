Actor Simran Khanna of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is all set to join to cast of Wagle Ki Duniya on SAB TV, as the show is set to introduce a new track. The show is being loved by audiences since it aired in February 2021 and stars actor Sumeet Raghavan in the titular role. Scroll along to know more about the role Khanna will play and the twists that the show will see in the coming episodes.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Simran Khanna joins the cast of Wagle Ki Duniya

Simran Khanna will be entering the show as a part of a new storyline that is set to be introduced and will play a pivotal role. The special track will revolve around the topic of body-shaming and feature the characters deal with in an intriguing and educative way. This will also lead to the show’s huge audience learning about the lesser talked about a social issue.

The makers of the show have brought on board Simran Khanna for the same. She will be playing good looking girl, who has suffered from some issues in her past that are related to Raghavan’s character Rajesh Wagle. On the Star Plus show, which Simran was a part of earlier – she played the role of Gayatri aka Gayu.

In a recent conversation with IWMBuzz, JD Majethia who bankrolls Wagle Ki Duniya mentioned that it will be a catchy track, which will catch the audience’s attention for sure. He says that he first saw Simran Khanna, shooting for YRKKH in Silvassa, which is when he realised that she will be accurate to play the role. He reveals, that Khanna will play the role of Monica who will be seen subjected to body shaming and by none other than Rajesh himself. However, the upcoming track will see him making amends for his mistake.

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peechi Naye Kissey is a slice-of-life comedy show, which will now make the common man understand the grievances caused by body-shaming and refrain from it. The show airs on Sony SAB and is produced by J D Majethia and Aatish Kapadia’s Hats Off Productions. It is directed by Aatish Kapadia and Sameer Kulkarni.

Image: Simran Khanna Instagram

