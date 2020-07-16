'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Alka Kaushal On Masked Videos: 'There's Nothing To Troll'

As Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began with its new episodes, the actors in the serial like Shivangi Joshi, Alka Kaushal, Mohsin Khan among others were seen wearing masks and face shields on the show. In no time, netizens began to post a brigade of memes on Twitter. Actor Alka Kaushal, who plays the role of Sita in YRKKH reacted to the memes and said that netizens would have trolled the actors even if they weren't wearing masks.

Alka Kaushal spoke to a leading entertainment portal and stated that if the team had not done it, then they would have got trolled anyway by netizens saying that the characters are roaming around carelessly without masks. Alka revealed that there's nothing to troll in it and that she thinks one should take this positively as this is something everyone should do when they are going out. Talking about how the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai crew is following the protocol of wearing masks, Alka Kaushal revealed that there are so many scenes where the team has tried to inculcate the habit of wearing masks.

She questioned what is wrong about it and asked if they shouldn’t be doing this. Additionally, Alka Kaushal told the portal that in the end, the actors are showing that despite being just characters on a show, people must wear a mask or face shield. Talking about some of the scenes in the show where she makes so many entries in the house and uses the sanitiser, Alka asserted that she believes this is how everyone should be and this is what people should do to themselves because there is no vaccine or medication to Covid-19 yet.

How netizens reacted to masked scenes in YRKKH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new episodes began from July 13, 2020. In no time, a few videos from the show went viral. As seen in the clips, actors Shivangi Joshi, Alka Kaushal among others were seen wearing masks. Moreover, a scene between Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi became the talk of the town as the duo Kartik-Naira was seen portraying a cute gesture with Naira's face shield on.

Covid 19 might be curable but this is way beyond imagination 😂😂#YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/wl6RyU30iq — Prajun Thapaliya 🇳🇵 (@Kobrahunt_X) July 15, 2020

Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays 😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l67FcWR5wm — olishaan (@olishaan) July 13, 2020

