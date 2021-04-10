'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' April 10 Written Update: Sirat Reveals Her Past To Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 10 episode starts with Sirat bringing Akshu to Kartik. Kartik, who is overjoyed on seeing Akshu, asks Sirat to sleep and be ready by early morning tomorrow. In the meanwhile, Sirat decides to reveal her past to Kartik, but Luv interrupts. He asks Kartik to go as soon as possible as Akhilesh is urgently calling for him. Sirat asks Kartik to leave and he asks her what she was about to tell. Sirat tells him to put his focus on completing the work at hand and says that her conversation can wait. Later, Sirat realises that her talk is important but now she is unable to talk to Kartik.

Sirat dreams of Ranveer

Riya comes in and sees Sheela, who was just enjoying the AC till then, pretending to sleep. Riya wakes her up and forcefully enquire Sheela regarding Sirat’s secret. Meanwhile, Sirat sees Ranveer in her dreams and wakes up. Mauri asks her what happened and calms her down. Upon inquiry, Sirat tells Mauri that she cannot find peace until she informs Kartik about her past. Mauri asks Sirat to talk to Kartik and stop thinking about it, and the latter agrees.

Riya confronts Sheela

The next morning, Suwarna informs Riya that they are visiting the temple and asks her if she wants to join. Riya declines the offer and stays back to talk with Sheela. Suwarna asks Riya to look after Kairav and Vansh. However, Sheela tells the Goenkas that she wants to go with them to the temple and decides to leave with them, but is stopped by Riya. She confronts Sheela about Sirat’s past and gets irked when she refuses to let out any information.

Sirat and Kartik fail to converse

Meanwhile, Kartik manages to put a smile on Sirat’s face by talking about Akshu. He asks Sirat what she was about to tell him before he left. As Sirat is about to speak, she gets hiccups and becomes unable to talk. Kairav, Vansh, and Sonu demand Riya to prepare snacks for them, but she avoids the trio and gets busy on a call. Kairav, Vansh, and Sonu decide to teach Riya a lesson for this and begin to trouble her.

Sirat begins to think that whenever she tries to open up to Kartik about her past, some things come up and block it. Kartik tries to divert Sirat’s attention to help her lose hiccups. He keeps asking Sirat to complete what she was going to tell. Once again as she is about to start, Himanshu interrupts them and asks Kartik to drop him at the nearby temple. Kartik decides to help as Himanshu is getting late for his wedding.

Sirat revelas her past to Kartik

Upon return from the temple, the Goenkas are shocked to see Riya. Sheela, Sonu, Kairav, and Vansh laugh at Riya. Himanshu suggests to Kartik that he takes Sirat to visit the temple as it is a famous one and as Sirat enters the temple, she begins to reveal her past to Kartik. On the other side, Riya keeps asking Sheela to spill details about Sirat’s past. Sirat reveals to Kartik about her boyfriend and he denies knowing any detail about this person. At the same time, Sheela reveals to Riya about Sirat’s boyfriend as Sirat continues to reveal the story of her childhood to Kartik. This episode ends here.