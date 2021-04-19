Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 19 Written Update: Goenkas Perform The Gangaur Rituals

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 19 episode starts with Kartik remembering Naira as he is surprised to see Sirat’s outfit for the Gangaur festival. Kairav compliments Sirat, while she asks him if she is looking really good. Kartik, too, later praises Sirat and tells her that she looks beautiful. Kairav clicks pictures with Kartik and Sirat. Kairav asks Kartik to click a selfie with Akshu too.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 19 Written Update

Riya envies seeing Sirat with Kartik. She threatens Sheela and asks her if she will not reveal Ranveer’s address, she will remove her from the Goenka house. Sheela assures her that she will be calling Mukesh to fetch the information about him as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Kairav asks Sirat to decorate God’s idol beautifully and to win the competition. Riya thinks she will win the competition and not Sirat.

Mauri speaks with Suhasini and tells her that they should consult Pandit Ji and fix the date for Kartik and Sirat’s wedding so that she can die peacefully. Suhasini asks her not to speak of death and assures her that she will consult the Pandit soon. Kartik enters and talks with her. Suhasini tells Kartik that she will speak to Kaveri and Naksh-Keerti soon. The Goenka ladies decorate the idols when Gayu praises Sirat as she thinks about Naira. Sirat looks at Kartik, while Kartik asks Kairav how Sirat is looking.

Kairav responds that Sirat looks beautiful and different. The Goenka family dance together while also decorating the idol. On the other hand, Ranveer, too, decorates the idol. His friend asks him why he is not forgetting Sirat and moving on in his life. Ranveer responds that he will not understand until he falls in love and experiences the same. He shares that he can never forget Sirat and asks his friend to leave him if he doesn’t like it. The friend asks him if he has lost his mind, but Ranveer adds that he can’t break his friendship but he keeps on asking him to forget the love of his life. The duo spend a good time together.

Kairav asks if everyone is ready to know who has won the idol competition. Riya hides her idol cloth and tells herself that no one should learn that she ordered an already decorated idol from the market. Suhasini praises Riya’s idol, while surprisingly Manish votes for Sirat’s idol unaware that it’s her idol. Kairav informs Manish that it is Sirat’s idol and Manish gets upset. Later, Sirat asks Kartik to pray for her so that she wins the competition.

