'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' April 2 Written Update: Nani Asks Kartik To Marry Sirat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 2 episode starts with Kairav running towards Sirat and hugging her. She gets worried and asks if something is wrong. Dadi tells Kairav wanted to be with Sirat and that is why he came here. Sirat tells him she will go out with Kairav and give him ice cream. The duo goes out. Sirat recollects Kartik asking her that Kairav has realized that Naira is no more and that Sirat is not his mother. She thinks Kairav must be thinking the same now.

Sirat further asks Kairav if he wants to see her boxing videos but he responds by saying no. Kairav again hugs her and asks Sirat to promise that she will never leave him. She says she is leaving and cannot continue to stay there. Kairav says that she is very important in their family.

Meanwhile, Dadi tells that she can do anything for Kairav. She speaks to Nani that they should do something which is better for both- Sirat and Kartik. Dadi tells that Nani will have to convince Sirat to tie the knot with Kartik. Nani responds that she can try but the decision will be made by Sirat.

Dadi tells that she will be convincing Kartik anyhow and Nani can also act like she is not well. She can tell that her last wish is to see Sirat and Kartik tying the knot. Nani tells that she will do as she says. The other day, Kartik goes to wake up Kairav who sleeping with Sirat in the outhouse. Kairav tells he doesn’t wish to go to school. Vansh enters and somehow convinces Kairav.

Dadi asks Nani to start her act. Nani holds her chest and acts like falling on the bed. Sirat and Kartik start getting worried. Dadi enters and asks if she got a heart attack. Nani tells that she thinks it is her last moments of life.

Dadi asks Nani if she has any last wish left. Nani tells that she wants Sirat to live happily. She tells if she passes away, she doesn’t want Sirat to be live alone. She asks Kartik if he will take care of Sirat and tie the knot with her. Kartik and Sirat get shocked.

