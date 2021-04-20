Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 20, 2021 Written Update: Kartik & Sirat Go To The Temple

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 20, 2021, episode starts with Gayu asking Kairav to declare who won the competition. Kairav announces Sirat’s name and Sirat jumps in excitement. Kartik asks her to control herself and Sirat apologizes to the Goenka family. Riya envies her victory. Suwarna praises Kairav for making a good decision and further adds Sirat’s idol is standing out from others’ idols. Suhasini, later, asks Kartik and Sirat to pick up the idol.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update

Kartik recalls Naira and the moments he spent with her during the festival. Sirat, too, imagines Ranveer. Sirat recalls asking Ranveer if he will always keep the Gangaur fasting for her and Ranveer tells her why he will be fasting if she is not around. Sirat asks Ranveer to fast in her memory. Coming back to reality, Sirat says that she will not keep any false hope. On the other hand, Ranveer says that he will always keep a fast for Sirat.

Furthermore, Sirat asks Kartik if he always went with Naira to the same temple and Kartik says yes. Sirat asks if it is difficult to perform the Gangaur rituals with her and adds that she, too, has good memories of the festival with her ex-beau, Ranveer. Later, Ranveer and his friend and Sirat along with the Goenka family reach the same temple. Sirat goes into flashback and fails to see Ranveer in real.

Sirat tells Mauri that she is feeling bad for lying to Kartik and tells her that she kept fast for Kartik but only thinks about Ranveer. Mauri consoles her and asks when she doesn’t think about Ranveer. Sirat says when she is around Kartik and his children. Mauri asks her to perform puja thinking about them. Ranveer, meanwhile, roams around the temple.

Later, Mauri tells Suhasini about one ritual which they perform every year. She discloses that the girl whose marriage gets fixed has to keep a pot on her head and dance. Suhasini asks Sirat to perform the ritual and she dances with three pots. Pots break and Sirat and Ranveer, both feel the pain internally. Ranveer thinks it is good that he is not carrying an idol or else it would be inauspicious.

Meanwhile, Kartik asks Sirat not to overthink about the pots and further asks her to go with him to purchase new ones. At the place, Ranveer and Sirat again cross each other’s path but miss the moment that happens again. Sirat purchases chunari, which a few moments later slips and reaches Ranveer. Kartik goes to Ranveer and asks him to return it. Ranveer is impressed with Kartik, while Kartik, too, praises Ranveer’s coolness. Both have a chat for a while. Ranveer informs Kartik about fasting for someone residing in his heart. Sirat sees Kartik speaking to someone.

Image Source: A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode