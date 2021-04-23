'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' April 23 Written Update: Kartik And Sirat Go Wedding Shopping

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 23 April 2021 full episode began with Maudi explaining to Sirat how her stay with the Goenka’s is not a matter of a few days and that this is her new family, for a lifetime. Kartik agrees and says that he will take Sirat shopping but has to leave now as he has some urgent work. Sirat agrees to him and they leave. Suvarna is elated as she notices that Sirat calls Kartik, just by his name and not as Kartik Ji, and says this to Dadi who is on a video call. Read along to have a look at the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 23 April Written Update.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 23 April 2021 full episode written update

Suvarna further mentions to Dadi that Kartik and Sirat’s formality is decreasing day by day, which leaves Surekha and Rhea disappointed and they walk away. Maudi and Dadi discuss how Kartik and Sirat are now sharing a similar thought process and that they have to make sure that Kartik and Sirat get closer and develop a bond; Dadi and Maudi laugh. Suvarna then asks Dadi if she will be able to join them for the engagement, to which the latter replies that whether she is able to join them or not Suvarna should carry out the engagement as per the muhurat or auspicious timings; Suvarna agrees.

In the next scene, Sirat and Kartik visit the designer boutique where the manager recognizes them from the picture that Dadi had sent across. The manager shows them a dress and as soon as Sirat notices the price tag which is over Rs 1.5 lakh she loses her calm and says that we aren’t here to buy a property and that ladies of her village can make these kinds of dresses within a couple of days. Followed by this, Sirat also noticed that a few threads were coming out and argues about it with the manager.

The manager then goes to get another outfit for Sirat, who then asks Kartik if she spoke too much in front of the manager. Kartik then said that she values money and respects her opinion, so she can also bargain if she wants to. Sirat gets super excited when he says this and says that now she will at least get it for half the price.

The manager brings a red chunni and puts it on Sirat’s head, who goes into an instant flashback when she sees that avatar of her. In the flashback, she is seen sitting in front of the mirror as Maudi dresses her up for her wedding with Ranveer and is dancing with happiness, however, Ranveer never turned up at the temple. The manager asks Sirat if she is imagining her marriage when she zones out, and Kartik asks the store staff to leave as he requests for a few personal minutes. After they leave, Kartik asks Sirat what is bothering her and she replies that she was decked up in a similar way and waiting for Ranveer at the temple, but he never came.

In the next scene, Kirti comes to all the family members and says that they are hurrying up, as she still hasn’t informed Naksh and he might take some time to adjust; also mentioning that he isn’t well. Manish tells the family that the situation will further worsen in the future, but no one is agreeing with him right now. Akhilesh is seen telling Swarna that they should talk to Kartik about the marriage who in turn informs him that Suhasini has already finalised the marriage date. Further on, Naksh sees the wedding card and loses his cool.

The scene goes back to Kartik and Sirat, the former cracked a few jokes in order to better her mood, and also tells her to try all the outfits. Following this, Naksh arrives at the boutique and starts throwing things around as she is angry; seeing this Rhea is happy as the marriage will now be stalled. Kartik and Sirat walk out of the boutique after they buy the outfits, and the former asks her to sit in the car; saying that he will bring something to eat.

Ranveer was also somewhere near the store and is seen sitting in his jeep, playing the guitar. Kartik comes back to the car and as they were leaving a girl suddenly comes in front of them, seeing which Sirat shouts and asks the girl to ride her cycle on the right side. Ranveer hears her voice and recognizes that it is Sirat; the episode ends.

Promo Image Courtesy: Still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode