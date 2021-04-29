Last Updated:

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' April 29 Written Update: Kartik Reconsiders The Engagement

In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' April 29, Kartik reconsiders getting engaged to Sirat as he thinks he is cheating on Naira. Read further to know more.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29 April 2021 episode starts with Suwarna telling Akhilesh that at Sirat and Kartik's wedding, they want to become his parents and not baratis like in Kartik and Naira's wedding. At night Kartik thinks how Manish didn't accept his request, while Sirat thinks why Mauri preponed the engagement. At one point, the duo meets each other and Sirat asks him if he is also feeling different and anxious. Kartik asks her to go and sleep.

The other morning, Mauri does the puja of a tree and everyone watches her. She asks Suwarna to keep the chunri on her head and do the further ritual. Meanwhile, Riya speaks to someone on call and asks them to give the right information about Ranveer as she paid so much. She suddenly sees Manish standing in front of her. She disconnects the call. She makes several excuses and Manish tells her that they both tried but now he is thinking about his son and will pray for his better life rather than standing against his decision. Riya thinks she will not let the marriage happen. 

Later, Kairav is upset as he wished to gift something to Sirat and Kartik. Vansh and Kairav come up with an idea. Here, Kartik recalls his engagement with Naira and sees her calling him. He tries to touch her and is about to hug her but she vanishes. He thinks he shouldn't get engaged and he can't cheat on Naira. Meanwhile, after Sirat washes her hair, Suwarna tells that she cannot let her be embarrassed. Sirat tells her that she misses her mother but she is not worth missing. 

Meanwhile, Kartik asks for help from Naira. Kirti enters and Kartik tells her that he shouldn't get engaged. Gayu hears it and goes to Naksh. Naksh tells her that he did right and he saved Kartik from doing something wrong. Kairav, on the other hand, praises Sirat and later, clicks her picture. Furthermore, Gayu tells Naksh about her struggles in accepting that Sirat is not Naira. Later, Sirat sees Naira's picture and speaks to her. She tells that she can never become Naira and that really inspires her. 

