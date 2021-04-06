Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 6 Written Update: Riya Asks Sheela About Sirat's Past

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 6 episode starts with the Goenka family dancing around Kartik and Sirat. Sirat tries to tell everything about her past to Kartik. But Sonu interrupts and speaks to Sheela about Sirat. Sirat and the family stand shocked. Sirat asks both of them to leave. Kartik asks Riya why she brought them at home, she responds that she bumped into them at the hospital.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 6 Written Update

Kartik asks Sheela what happened to her. She says that Mukesh left her for another woman and starts crying. Sirat accuses Sheela and tells her that she is lying and further asks her to leave the house. Manish intervenes and stops Sheela from leaving. Manish refuses to listen to Sirat and questions her upbringing for not helping Sheela. He asks her not to interrupt when he is talking.

Sheela tells everyone that she doesn’t want to trouble them and will leave with Sonu. Sirat thinks that Sheela is lying. Sonu worries for Sheela. Meanwhile, Sheela regains her consciousness. Riya asks her to spill the beans about Sirat’s past. She adds that as she promised, she brought Sheela home. Sheela sees Kartik standing at the door and changes the topic. She tells that she regrets everything she did with Sirat. Riya supports her acting and asks her to apologise to Sirat. Kartik leaves.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episodes’ later scene, furious Sirat vents out at Mauri for letting the duo stay with them. Mauri asks her to calm down. Furthermore, when Riya asks Sheela about Sirat’s past, she tries to avoid it. Riya gets angry. On the other hand, Sirat tries to speak with Rohan in order to learn about Sheela’s truth. Rohan doesn’t answer her call.

Manish confronts Riya for bringing Sheela home. She tells him that Sheela is a greedy woman and in return for money, will reveal Sirat’s past. He asks her to be careful. Kartik plays with Akshu and takes her to Sirat. He asks Sirat to handle Akshu as he attends a meeting. Suwarna asks Suhasini if they are doing right by trusting Sirat. She responds positively. Furthermore, Kartik and Sirat are excited to see Akshu.

