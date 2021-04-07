Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 7 Written Update: Goenkas Accuse Sirat As Akshu's Missing

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 7 episode starts with Kartik and Sirat excited to see Akshu crawling. Kartik informs Sirat that he is leaving for a meeting and asks her to take care of Akshu. He thinks that once he is back, he will ask what Sirat was about to talk about earlier. Sirat continues to play with Akshu. At Goenka’s house, Sheela enjoys the fruits when Riya comes and asks her about Sirat’s past. She warns her that she will throw her out of the house. Sheela backfires as she tells her that she won’t go alone and take her along. Riya gets irked. On the other hand, Suhasini asks Suwarna about Akshu, when Kartik enters and informs that Akshu is playing with Sirat as she was upset. Riya overhears the conversations and is annoyed with Sirat.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 7 Written Update

Kairav and Vansh befriend Sonu and offer him toys to play with. Kairav asks Sonu if his parents had any fights. Sonu denies it, while Kairav, Vansh and Kartik stand there shocked listening to his answer. Sonu recalls Sheela’s word and changes his statement immediately. In the later scenes, Sirat can be seen playing with Akshu when she hears some noise and goes to check what happened. That’s when Akshu goes missing from her room. Sirat and the Goenka family start to panic after finding out that he has gone missing. They accuse Sirat of being irresponsible. Suhasini accuses Kartik of leaving him along with Sirat. She asks if only he could understand that Sirat is not the mother of his children. Riya tries to instigate the family against Sirat. Manish calls the police to find the child.

The Goenka family looks for Akshu, Riya asks Sirat what will happen if he goes missing. Sirat stands with teary eyes and quickly decodes that it is Riya who has hidden Akshu somewhere. Smartly, she follows her to learn about Akshu’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, Kartik can be seen looking for Akshu on the road, asking several men if they saw the girl. A man informs him that he saw the girl with a bald man. Along with Luv, Kush and Akhilesh, Kartik goes to look for her. Manish thinks that he will not spare Sirat if anything bad happens to Akshu. Furthermore, Riya somehow escapes when Sirat follows her.

Image Source: A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode