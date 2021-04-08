'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' April 8 Written Update: Manish Calls Police To Find Akshu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8 April 2021 episode starts with Kartik running after an auto in which a bald man takes a little girl with him. He catches the auto and asks the man to show the girl. Kartik sits and is stunned to realise that the girl is not Akshu. He asks the man to take care of the girl and tells him that his daughter is missing. Meanwhile, Sirat can be seen following Riya. Riya checks where she has hidden Akshu and is surprised to find her nowhere. She panics when Sirat enters and confronts her for kidnapping Akshu. Riya refuses to say anything and continues to make an excuse. Manish comes and supports her. He further says that Akshu is more important than anything else right now and warns Sirat. He tells her that he will not spare her if anything happens to the little girl.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 8 Written Update

Sirat finds Akshu’s accessories at the place, which confirms her suspicions correct. She thinks that it is Riya who has hid her. On the other hand, Kartik feels helpless, when Luv and Kush take care of him. At home, Kairav, too, cries for Akshu. Vansh asks Kairav not to cry. Kairav asks in return what if they lose Akshu forever. Sonu tells that his sister used to tell, “God helps the one who doesn’t lose hope”. Kairav tells that his mother, Naira also used to advise the same thing. The three young children decide to find Akshu.

Sheela sees Sonu and asks him to rest and enjoy the Goenka’s luxuries. She also gets elated seeing the food in front of her. Riya thinks about Akshu’s whereabouts as she kept her safely in the place. She had thought that when the family will be tired of searching for the little girl, she will bring her out in order to gain attention. She calls the little girl irritating.

Furthermore, Kartik comes home and sits lifelessly. Sirat enters and apologises to him. She tells that she didn’t lose Akshu intentionally. Kartik doesn’t reply to her. Mauri doubts Sheela and beats her to ask about Akshu’s whereabouts. Suwarna and Suhasini asks Mauri to calm down. Manish tells everyone that he has already informed the police.

Riya also prays for Akshu. Moreover, Akshu sits under the bench where Kartik and Sirat are sitting. The duo fails to notice her when the police come and investigate Sirat. Sirat cries for the little girls and prays for her. Sirat notices Akshu’s socks and calls Kartik. The duo is shocked to see her socks.

