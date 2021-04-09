'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' April 9 Written Update: Sirat Speaks To Kartik About Marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 9 episode starts with Sirat finding Akshu’s socks. She calls Kartik and the duo realise that she must be somewhere around. Sirat tells that Akshu might crawl and come out but Kartik refuses to believe that she can do so. He shouts at Sirat but she shouts back and tells him that even though Akshu is his daughter that doesn’t mean he can only be right for her.

Kartik goes with the police to look for Akshu, while Sirat prays to send her back as none of the family members is believing her. Later, Sirat finds Akshu. The Goenka family is happy to see Akshu crawling. Kartik and other family members hug and play with her. Kairav decides to keep a small party for Akshu. Vansh is also happy. Suwarna tells them before the party they need to perform a small ritual for her. Kartik recalls Naira and thinks she was informing him about their daughter. Coming back to reality, Kartik hugs Akshu tightly.

Furthermore, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 9 episode, Sirat recalls the family’s hard words for her. She leaves the place. When Kartik notices that Sirat is missing, he too goes to meet her. Sirat recalls the family’s accusations and asks Kartik to cancel the decision of marrying her. She tells him she doesn’t have the confidence to take care of his children. Mauri tells Kartik if he wants, she will convince Sirat. Kartik refuses and tells her that he will speak to her.

At the Goenka’s home, Gayu tells that Naira takes care of everything and Suwarna tells that they accused Sirat but she only helped them finding Akshu again. Manish tells that she didn’t do any favour as she was the only one to miss her. Suhasini asks the couple to stop arguing and asks to take care of her.

Meanwhile, Sirat and Kartik speak to each other. Sirat tells him that she cannot handle children because she is not their mother. He asks Sirat not to be their mother as he expects her to be only Sirat. He adds that he wants her to be with his children and says that he won’t force her and she may cancel the wedding. Before leaving, Kartik tells that Akshu might like her too as she crawled and came to her only. Sirat stands there surprised. Later, the family perform the ritual for Akshu and dance together. Kartik informs Sirat that they are meeting a new coach tomorrow. He asks her not to worry as he will accompany her.

