Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 10 2021 Written Update: Kartik Says He Cannot Move On

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode starts with Kartik and Kairav talking. Kartik tells Kairav that he cannot love anyone other than Naira. He recalls Naira telling him that if anything were to happen to her ever, she wanted him to find someone for himself. She did not want him to be alone and desolate. She had told him that if he cannot love anyone, he is to remarry for her sake. He recalls agreeing just so she would stop talking about this. He tells Kairav that he would never marry again but he does not know how to explain the situation to Sirat. Read on to know what happens in the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 10 2021, episode.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10 June 2021 full episode written update

Sirat and Ranvir come in and Sirat asks why Kartik was talking about her. They both joke for a little while when Sirat asks him to go change as someone is coming to meet him. Kairav voices his fears that stepmoms ill-treat their stepchildren. She says that is not how things happen in reality and those are only things that happen in films. Kairav says that she would have been a good mom to him when Kartik comes in. He tells Sirat that he agrees with her, she retorts that he has no right to tell her all that as he was the one who had thrown her out of his life.

Sirat changes the topic and asks Kartik to change his shirt as it is too dull. Kartik tells her it is perfect for the weather and that she should go bother Ranvir about his clothes as she had chosen him. She says that he has to change because someone special is coming to meet him. He asks her who is coming and she informs him that Shreya is. He gets furious with her.

Sirat and Kartik get in a huge fight regarding the matter. Kartik tells her he agreed to marry her but she left him and went to Ranvir because she loved him. Kartik says they should think from his point of view also and see if what they are doing is right. He wants them to consider that his heart could only love Naira and no one could change that. Ranvir tells Sirat they should consider what Kartik is saying and respect his love as he has respected theirs. Kartik and Ranvir talk and joke with each other. The episode ends with Sirat lost deep in thoughts.

