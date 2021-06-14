Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 14 2021: Sirat Avoids Kartik & Refuses His Help

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 14 2021 episode starts with Kartik video calling Sirat while she avoids it. When Kartik makes a normal call to her, she receives it. Sirat disconnects the call by saying that she has to do the check-in. Kartik wonders if she abruptly hung up the call and if, maybe, he is overthinking as he should understand that she is going on her honeymoon. Sirat thinks why she is avoiding Kartik and starts throwing stuff. Ranveer gets hit and he asks Sirat if she is okay. Sirat tells him that she can never hurt him while Ranveer asks why she is bringing up the topic of love in between.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14 June Written Update

Ranveer further asks if she is upset because she cannot go on their honeymoon and Sirat tells him that nothing is more important than Saroj's health. Ranveer praises her and Sirat receives a call from Mauri. Kartik tells Manish that he was not able to speak with Sirat as she left for her honeymoon, while Mauri informs Kartik that Sirat is not going as Saroj is unwell. She tells Kartik that Nidhi informed her. Kartik visits Ranveer and Sirat and Sirat avoids him. Ranveer meets Kartik and informs him that they did not leave for the airport as well. Kartik wonders why Sirat lied to him and thinks that she is behaving weird since yesterday.

Kartik informs Ranveer and Sirat about sponsoring the boxing facility for underprivileged girls and adds that he wishes to make Sirat the face of their project as she, too, has struggled during her practice. Sirat refuses while Ranveer tries to convince her. Sirat is stubborn and wishes to focus on the Nationals. Kartik asks Ranveer not to force her. Later, Sirat is angry for not helping Kartik even after he did so many things for her. At home, Kartik informs Manish that Sirat refused his offer. Suwarna tells that it might be because of her other responsibilities. Ranveer tries to convince Sirat. She agrees to accept Kartik's offer. Sirat refuses to go to the Goenka house alone.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI LATEST EPISODE

