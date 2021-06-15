'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' June 15 Written Update: Sirat's Odd Behaviour Irks Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 15 2021 episode starts with the Goenka family coming back to their house. Suwarna tells Mauri that she cannot stay in the outhouse since Sirat is not there. Mauri responds that she has asked Kartik to send her back to Jaisalmer. Suwarna says that she will stay with them inside the house and not in the outhouse. Later, Kartik recalls his moments with Sirat. Sirat and Ranveer come to the Goenka house when Ranveer gets a call from someone and he suddenly leaves. Ranveer asks Sirat to meet Kartik.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 15 written update

Sirat hesitates to speak with Kartik. Kairav talks to Vansh about Sirat when Vansh asks if he misses Sirat. Sirat and Kartik bump into each other when Kartik asks her to come inside. She makes excuses to avoid Kartik and tells him that she will meet Mauri in the outhouse. Kartik tells her that Mauri now stays with them in the house. Suwarna and Gayu ask Sirat why did she leave without exchanging goodbyes and Sirat makes an excuse again.

Suwarna calls Sirat inside and asks her to have lunch with them. Sirat again makes an excuse to avoid it. Kartik finds Sirat's behaviour weird. Sirat informs Kartik and the Goenka members that she accepts their offer. She then says that she wants to meet Kairav. Mauri comes and informs Sirat about her belongings which are left at the house. Kartik brings the bag and Sirat refuses to carry anything from her past. Kartik tries to convince her.

Later, the Goenka members play carrom on Kairav's request. Kartik helps Sirat in winning the game. Suwarna calls Sirat and Kartik as cheaters. Kartik again notices Sirat and thinks about her weird behaviour. He thinks about figuring it out while Sirat decides to leave the Goenka house. When she gets up, she is about to fall and Kartik catches her. Sirat gets a sprain. In the later scenes, Kartik is seen confronting Sirat about her odd behaviour. Sirat gets angry with Kartik and asks him not to question her. Kartik decides not to irritate Sirat further and thinks about what is making Sirat restless. Sirat recalls her moments with Kartik and Ranveer.

