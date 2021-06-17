Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 17 2021 Written Update: Nani Suspects Sirat Of Being Upset

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 17 2021, episode began with Sirat teaching Kairav to keep looking into the opponent’s eyes to know the next move. Kairav goes for the match. Ranvir goes to attend a call, Kartik questions Sirat that why she was ignoring his calls and messages. She says she didn’t see it and they were out for lunch. Kairav wins the match and Kartik gets happy.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17 June 2021 full episode update

Kartik questions Sirat

Kartik says to Sirat that she promised that they’ll be friends after marriage but this doesn’t look like friendship. Sirat tells Ranvir that they shall go home. Kartik tells Sirat to come on time in the evening. Kartik says it’s their team’s official announcement in front of the media and she being their face has to come for the official announcement. Ranvir agrees to come with Sirat.

Manish hugs Kairav. Nani sees the video of Kartik, Sirat and Kairav. She cries. Sirat says that she has to convince her heart that she should stay away from Kartik but how. Kartik sees Nani worried and asks her what happened. She says that she is missing Sirat. Nani asks Kartik if Sirat said anything to him. He says he's unaware of everything that's going on in her life currently.

Sirat gets upset thinking about Kartik

Sirat thinks of Kartik and stamps her foot. She says she won’t meet Kartik and sits crying. Ranvir tells Sirat that her sprain has gotten worse. Ranvir asks Sirat to call Kartik and inform him. She says she will call Maudi and tell her. Manish gets angry with Sirat and calls her careless. Kartik decides to announce the team and apologise for Sirat’s absence.

Sirat keeps her promise

Sirat makes a video call to Suwarna which she connects to the projector. Sirat apologises for not being a part of the launch and says that thanks to technology, now everyone can see her. Sirat wishes all the best to the girls. Nani sees Kartik and thinks why Sirat is not looking at Kartik. Kartik thanks Sirat for attending the launch. Sirat then tells Ranvir she will go to the kitchen and help Amma. Kartik sees the lights on in Nani’s room. He knocks and looks inside. Kartik does not find her and wonders about where she would go at this time.

Image: Still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

