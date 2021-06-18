Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 18 2021 Written Update: Mauri Confronts Sirat About Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 18 2021 episode starts with Kartik wondering where did Mauri go at night. Mauri visits Sirat and asks her how she is. Sirat says that the doctor has told her the sprain will be cured in a day or two. Mauri asks Sirat if she is fine internally. Sirat does not understand and Mauri asks her that she is ignoring Kartik because she is developing feelings for him. Sirat gets restless, while Chauhan overhears Mauri's conversation with Sirat. Sirat tells Mauri that she is clueless about what she is talking about but she is happy.

Mauri asks the truth as she can't see Sirat happy after her marriage. Sirat asks Mauri to leave and she informs Kartik about Mauri meeting her. Mauri informs that she tied the knot with Ranveer because he took the bullet for her but she loves Kartik. Sirat denies and tells that she is happy with Ranveer. Chauhan decides to make Sirat confess her feeling for Kartik in front of Ranveer and expose her.

At the Goenka house, Kartik asks Mauri what Sirat said to her. Mauri tells Kartik that Sirat is restless because she got married recently. Mauri asks Kartik if he is not upset because she got engaged to him but married Ranveer. Kartik says that she is his friend and it is his responsibility to take care of her.

The other day, Manish shows Kartik the good news about Sirat. Suwarna praises Sirat. Ranveer feeds sweet to Sirat and asks her to give him the newspaper to show it to his mother. Sirat wants to thank Kartik and looks for a way to prove Mauri's assumptions wrong. Sirat surprises Ranveer by giving him gifts. Ranveer expresses his love for her, while Sirat hesitates to reply back.

Later, Chauhan invites the Goenka family to expose Kartik and Sirat's relationship. He asks Saroj not to inform Sirat and Ranveer about their visit. Manish learns about the invitation and refuses to go. Kartik says that he will visit. Manish, too, agrees to go with him. Mauri thinks that Sirat invited the Goenkas.

