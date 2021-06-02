'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' June 2 2021 Written Update: Sirat And Ranveer Tie The Knot

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 2 2021 episode starts with Kartik getting Sirat ready for her wedding. He advises Sirat to visit the doctor but she retorts that if Ranveer can take the bullet for her, she can definitely take a few punches. She requests Kartik to take her to the wedding place even if she faints. Sirat adds that Ranveer has borne a lot for her now it is time for her to do something. Here, Chauhan asks Ranveer not to punish his mother and sister amid their fight.

Ranveer throws the gun and asks Chauhan's goons to leave the Goenka house. Chauhan asks them to leave. Ranveer warns him to stop troubling him. Here, Sirat sees her bruises and cries that she is not looking good. Kartik tries to cheer her up by telling her that she is looking pretty. Ranveer comes back to the Goenka house and Manish tells Ranveer that he will Chauhan will have to pay for trying to ruin his family's reputation.

Ranveer asks Manish that he can do whatever he likes. Kairav asks them to reset the decoration. Suwarna asks Manish to help as she risked her life to find his father's watch. She adds that now is the time for him to pay her back. Mauri asks Ranveer to call Sirat. Here, Sirat faints while walking. Kartik gets a call from Ranveer, who inquires about Sirat.

Kartik takes Sirat home when Ranveer takes her from Kartik's arm and makes her sit. Gayu calls the doctor. The doctor gives medicines and informs that there are no major injuries. Ranveer learns that the match was fixed and he decides to teach Chauhan a lesson. But Sirat stops him from leaving and asks him to marry her. Kartik, too, stops him and asks him to get married first. Ranveer's mother apologises to Sirat but she asks her not to do so. Ranveer and his mother express gratitude to Kartik.

The Goenka family dances at Sirat and Ranveer's wedding. Kartik takes Sirat and Ranveer to the wedding venue. The couple ties the knot and Kartik leaves the place.

