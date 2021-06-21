'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' June 21, 2021: Mauri Asks Sirat To Clear Her Clouded Mind

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 21, 2021 episode starts with Sirat reaching her room and finding a man dusting Ranveer and her picture. She asks the man to go and that she will clean it by herself. Kartik enters and says that the stain is in her heart and further asks her to stop venting her frustration on other people. Kartik asks if she does not have any stain in her heart, why was she unable to answer Chauhan. He asks her clean the stain within her heart and Sirat begins to cry. Ranveer consoles Sirat. Ranveer asks Sirat to focus on boxing and ignore Chauhan. Ranveer says that they should not focus on what other people are saying as they know they both reside in each other's hearts. Sirat begins crying loudly when Mauri enters and Sirat runs to hug her.

Mauri asks Kartik and Ranveer to leave and takes care of Sirat. Ranveer and Kartik cannot understand why Sirat is behaving strangely. Mauri says that sometimes Sirat gets anxious over small things and further assures that she will take care of Sirat. Kartik clarifies that nothing happened between him and Sirat, while Ranveer tells him not to give any clarification as he trusts him and Sirat. Mauri asks Sirat to think about her decision and whatever is going inside her mind. Sirat tells Mauri that Ranveer is trusting, while Mauri suggests she clear her doubts and feelings soon. Kartik asks Ranveer to convey his best wishes to Sirat for her Nationals and Ranveer thanks him for always supporting him and Sirat. Mauri prays not to complicate Sirat's relationship.

Later, Sirat practices for her match, and Ranveer conveys wishes to her. He informs that he urgently needs to leave for some business work. Sirat asks Ranveer to leave and that she will manage to go Jaipur alone. Sirat sees Kartik and decides to focus on her match. Sirat deletes Kartik's pictures. On the other hand, Suwarna informs Manish that Kartik is not at home. Manish says that he needs Sirat's signature on the papers. Suwarna calls Sirat and asks her if she can come. She refuses and Manish gets furious at her. He says that if Kartik would call then Sirat would have come. Sirat's match is delayed and she goes to the Goenka house. She learns Kartik is not at home.

