'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' June 22, 2021 Written Update: Suhasini Loses Her Memory

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 22 2021 episode starts with the Goenka family being happy as they meet Sirat. Sirat decides to sign the papers and leave before Kartik enters. She drops the pen when Manish tells her not to hurry. Sirat is about to leave after signing the papers when Kairav asks her to play boxing with him. She refuses but Suwarna insists. Sirat tells Kairav that she can play only one match with him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22 June Written Update

Manish tells Suwarna that he is not able to understand Sirat as every time she changes her decision. Sirat competes with Kairav in boxing. Manish sees Sirat boxing and challenges her for a match. Suwarna asks him to rethink as Sirat practices every day. Manish is stubborn to fight with Sirat. Sirat punches Manish hard and he faints. Manish later regains his consciousness. He accuses her of intentionally hitting him hard. Sirat tells him that he was the one who challenged her.

A doctor arrives and Manish avoids taking an injection. Sirat distracts Manish so that the doctor gives him the injection. Suwarna asks Gayu if she remembers Naira using the same technique to get Manish the injection. Sirat apologises to Manish and prepares a sweet dish for him.

Suwarna and Gayu ask Sirat to leave and say that they will prepare the halwa. Sirat says that it is just a way to apologise to Manish. Gayu confesses that the Goenkas will miss her and wanted her to be with them always. Suwarna tells Sirat that Kairav and Kartik miss her too. Suwarna gives the halwa to Manish. Manish learns that it is prepared by Sirat. Suwarna asks him to give his blessings to Sirat. Later on, Suhasini meets with an accident and Sirat comes to her rescue. Suhasini loses her memory and thinks of Sirat as Kartik's wife. Sirat tries to clear the misunderstanding but Manish interrupts and asks to wait for the doctor to check her up. Suhasini plans for Sirat and Kartik's post-wedding rituals. The Goenka family and Sirat are shocked to hear that.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI LATEST EPISODE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.