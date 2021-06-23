Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 23 2021 Written Update: Sirat Gets Confused & Prays To God

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 23 2021 episode starts with Suhasini refusing to get her test done and saying that she needs to prepare for the post-wedding ritual of Sirat and Kartik. Manish asks the doctor about Suhasini's memory and the doctor says that sometimes people forget their memory but regain it soon. The doctor also asks Sirat not to tell anything to Suhasini. Sirat cries and prays to God when Manish comes and consoles her. Suwarna calls Sirat as Suhasini is looking for her.

Suhasini asks why Sirat is upset and further asks if she had a fight with Kartik. Sirat gets a call from Ranveer and Suhasini inquires about Mauri. Sirat thinks to leave the place before Kartik comes. Mauri comes and asks Sirat if she has not gone to Jaipur. Suwarna tells her about Suhasini's accident. Suhasini asks Sirat to call Kartik and ask when he will reach. Manish offers to call Kartik.

Ranveer looks for Sirat. Nidhi informs him that Sirat is at the Goenka house as Suhasini is unwell. Ranveer visits Sirat while she worries for Ranveer. Suhasini performs puja with the Goenka family and tries to give Sirat a bangle. Sirat decides not to wear anything of Kartik's name and she tricks Suhasini. Suhasini demands to visit Kartik and Sirat's room when the family asks her not to over-exhaust herself and rest a little. Suhasini gets furious but Sirat agrees to take her to the room.

Sirat takes Suhasini to Kartik's room and she asks Sirat to come inside. Sirat looks for excuses to not enter the room. Ranveer comes and Sirat runs towards him. Suhasini thinks why Sirat ran away and Ranveer asks the Goenka family what happened to Suhasini. Sirat informs him about her accident. The family wonders if Ranveer will support them but Ranveer is ready to help. Sirat and Ranveer decide to leave but Suhasini comes and questions about Ranveer. Manish introduces him as Kartik's friend. Suhasini speaks to him and asks about his wife. Suhasini takes Ranveer's phone to check his wife. Everyone is shocked.

