'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' June 24 2021 Written Update: Kartik Meets Sirat In Jaipur

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 24 2021 episode saw Suhasini questioning on Ranveer and Sirat's relationship. She gets restless and tries to seek answers from Goenka's. Suwarna tries to make excuses that everyone wants to click pictures with the bride and groom. Kartik stops Suwarna from lying and discloses that Sirat and Ranveer are married to each other. Suhasini is shocked and refuses to believe him. Kartik reveals the truth and Suhasini starts crying. She says this cannot happen.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 24 June Written Update

Kartik asks her to relax. Kartik informs everyone that nothing serious has happened with Suhasini. Sirat worries for Suhasini and Ranveer apologise to Kartik. He says Suhasini took the phone by herself and saw the wallpaper. Sirat avoids Kartik and asks Ranveer to take her to Jaipur. The duo stands perplexed. Ranveer gets a call and Sirat asks Ranveer to focus on his work and that she will manage to go Jaipur by herself. Kartik, too, receives a call.

Sirat is shocked to find Kartik at the hotel and she tries to avoid him. Kartik questions her why she is ignoring him and Sirat makes yet another excuse. Sirat learns that there is only one room available and she refuses to share the room with Kartik. Kartik decides to go ahead with one room. Chauhan asks someone to make sure Kartik and Sirat share one room. Sirat spills coffee on Kartik's coat and Kartik plans to fix it. He takes Sirat's bag and asks her to come along.

On the way to their room, two girls wish to click a selfie with Sirat and they ask Kartik to chip in. Chauhan sees Ranveer and tries to instigate him. He asks someone not to leak the news that Kartik and Sirat are sharing the same room. Ranveer is upset after seeing Sirat and Kartik's selfie. Sirat is pissed off as the two girls think of Kartik as her husband. Kartik asks Sirat to focus on her Nationals as Ranveer knows about the bond they share. Sirat refuses to play. Kartik asks Sirat the reason behind her restlessness. Sirat begins crying.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI LATEST EPISODE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.