'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' June 25, 2021 Written Update: Sirat To Confess Her Feelings?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 25 2021 episode starts with Kartik asking Sirat what she wants in life and she tells him that she wants her life to get back on track. She hurts her hand and Kartik asks her to let him apply ointment. Sirat refuses but Kartik insists. Here, Ranveer recalls Chauhan's words and thinks Kartik and Sirat are sharing one room. Chauhan thinks Ranveer has heard him and now he should be reacting. He thinks Sirat does not deserve Ranveer.

Kartik applies ointment to Sirat's wound. Ranveer calls Sirat and sees her wound. Kartik asks Ranveer to yell at Sirat. Ranveer asks him to take her to the doctor. Kartik says if she does not go to the doctor, she will not be able to play the match. Sirat refuses to play the match and Ranveer asks her to return if she is not playing the match as he will be leaving for Mumbai for a few days. Kartik and Sirat decide to leave when Kartik asks her not to keep things in her heart or it will disturb her entire life. Sirat decides to tell the truth as soon as possible.

Ranveer sits and recalls things about Sirat and Kartik. Kartik and Sirat check out from the hotel and leave. Kartik drops Sirat at home. Sirat decides to inform Ranveer about her feelings for Kartik. She hopes he will understand. Sirat starts looking for him and Nidhi tells her he is waiting in the hall. Ranveer surprises her by throwing a party and Sirat gets ready. Ranveer goes to Chauhan and asks if he thought he will manage to create misunderstandings between Sirat and him. Chauhan is shocked. Sirat decides to tell the truth to Ranveer. Chauhan, too, decides to unveil the truth. Kartik recalls his moments with Sirat. Furthermore, Mauri reaches Sirat and Ranveer's place. She speaks to Sirat and Sirat tells her that even if Kartik won't love her back, she will still confess her feelings to Ranveer and Kartik.

