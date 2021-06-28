Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 28 2021 Written Update: Ranveer's Situation Is Critical

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 28 2021 episode starts with Sirat telling Ranveer how love can be so confusing and that his feeling was strong that she was clouded with it. She tells him that the day they got married, she felt something is wrong and that she realised now she has a feeling of respect and friendship for him and not love. She adds maybe love was there in the past but it faded and she does not know when his place was given to Kartik. She says she feels guilty.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28 June Written Update

Becoming emotional, Sirat talks about how she fell in love before marriage only. She asks for forgiveness from Ranveer and turns around. She sees Ranveer has fainted. Chauhan blames Sirat for this and calls a servant. Ranveer's mother asks about Ranveer and Sirat and Kartik tell her that they are discussing something important. Kartik and Mauri leave. Mauri thinks about Sirat loving Kartik. Sirat calls Nidhi and she is shocked to hear about Ranveer.

Mauri cries in the car and Kartik asks her what is the matter. Ranveer is in the hospital unconscious and Sirat blames herself. Chauhan blames Sirat and asks if she told him about her and Kartik. Chauhan says that he knows about it as he overheard her and Mauri's conversation. He says that if anything happens to Ranveer, he will not spare her. A nurse arrives just then and hands over a prescription that has the name of a medicine that is needed. Chauhan does not let Sirat take it and is shocked to learn that the medicine is needed for heart surgery.

Everyone panics as they are not able to find the medicine. The nurse tells them if any more delay happens, the risk to the patient's life will be more. Sirat's phone runs out of charge and she gets an idea to post on social media. Kartik sees her social media post. Sirat recalls her past moments with Ranveer and is anxious. The nurse asks Sirat if she is fine and helps her deal with her anxiety attack. Sirat sees no positive response and Ranveer's health deteriorates. Sirat sees one positive response that the medicine is found and will reach there.

The nurse receives the medicine and the doctor starts the operation. Sirat expresses her gratitude to the helping person. Suddenly, the doctor comes and says that they did not know about a bullet stuck near his heart. The doctor informs that due to anxiety and stress, the bullet is acting as a danger as a vein is pressed. Sirat feels guilty. The nurse asks Sirat to sign the no objection form. Chauhan decides to sign it as the danger is so high. The nurse informs about the insurance updates on Sirat's name and Sirat thinks deeply before signing it.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI LATEST EPISODE

