Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 29 2021 Written Update: Kartik Confronts Sirat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 29 2021 episode starts with Sirat filling the form at the hospital and Chauhan staring at her furiously. Sirat prays to God and asks him to protect Ranveer. She prays that she will not let anything happen to Ranveer and adds that he is in danger because of her. The doctor operates on Ranveer and Sirat gets restless. Kartik comes to the hospital and tells Sirat that he thought they are friends. He continues that if Mauri would not have told him, he would not have known about her feelings. Sirat thinks Mauri told Kartik about her love for him and she starts panicking. Kartik asks her not to worry as Ranveer has received his injection.

Sirat ignores Kartik and he confronts her about her strange behaviour. Chauhan, too, questions Kartik and Sirat's relationship. Kartik pities Chauhan as Chauhan says he has a witness as well. Mauri enters and Kartik says that Mauri came to pray for Ranveer. Chauhan tells him she came for Sirat because if she cared for Ranveer then she would not motivate Sirat that night. Sirat and Mauri are shocked. Kartik asks Sirat why she is listening to Chauhan's accusation silently. Later, Nidhi tells everyone that Ranveer has gained consciousness. Chauhan, Sirat, Kartik and Mauri go to see him.

Sirat starts crying again thinking that she cannot face Ranveer. Chauhan asks if he can meet Ranveer but the doctor informs that Ranveer has asked for Sirat. The family members look for Sirat. Kartik calls her. Later, Sirat decides to meet Ranveer and she asks about his whereabouts. Ranveer tells Sirat that he wants to discuss something important about their relationship and Sirat recalls her moments with Ranveer.

Ranveer repeats Sirat's confrontation and asks what was she talking about love as he failed to hear her. Ranveer apologises to her for not hearing the entire talk. He asks Sirat to finish her talk. Later, Kartik confronts Mauri about the night Chauhan was talking about. He adds that if she will not tell him everything, he will speak to Chauhan directly. Kartik asks Chauhan about the night but the doctor interrupts. He informs that Ranveer is out of danger but no stress has to be given as the situation may repeat in the future. Ranveer asks Sirat to finish her talk.

