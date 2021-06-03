Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 3 2021: Sirat Looks For Kartik As He Goes To Chauhan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 3 2021 episode starts with Kartik leaving the wedding place and Sirat looking for him. Sirat and Ranveer tie the knot and Ranveer feeds Sirat her medicines. Kartik meets Chauhan and asks why he is angry. Kartik tells Chauhan that he came to feed him sweet of Sirat and Ranveer's wedding. He wants Chauhan not to interrupt Sirat and Ranveer's wedding. He shows some papers to him and says that he can defame him but won't do that. Kartik adds that he will not spare him if he troubles Sirat and Ranveer.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3 June Written Update

Sirat asks Kairav about Kartik but he tells her he has no clue as he was clicking pictures. Ranveer notices Sirat getting tensed, while Sirat feels like halting the wedding without Kartik around her. Sirat and Ranveer continue with the ritual as Kartik comes in. Later, Mauri refuses to tie the knot for Sirat. Kartik makes her understand that she can do so as there is nothing bad in it. Surekha says that she cannot tie the knot as it is against societal norms. Kartik reasons that if Naira's father can tie the knot with her mother, then Mauri too can do that. Mauri ties the knot and the duo takes the wedding rounds.

As the wedding rituals are done, Sirat looks at Kartik. Kartik congratulates the newlyweds and asks Ranveer to take care of Sirat. The media comes to interview Sirat but she gets nervous. She asks Kartik to give the interview but Kartik and Ranveer insist Sirat go for it. Sirat thanks God for bringing Kartik into her life.

Later, the media asks Sirat whom she would like to credit her win. She answers it will be Mauri, the Goenkas and Kartik. She praises Kartik, while the reporter mistakes Kartik for Sirat's husband. Sirat clarifies that Ranveer is her husband. Ranveer, too, praises Kartik. Ranveer's mother and sister ask Ranveer to leave before Chauhan gets angry. Suwarna asks Sirat to check her belongings before leaving. She is shocked.

