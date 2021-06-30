'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' June 30 2021 Written Update: Sirat Makes A Decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 30 2021 episode starts with Ranveer telling Sirat that her love for him saved his life once again and in an unconscious state, he was only recalling her words. Sirat tells him that she is happy that he is fine. Ranveer says that if she wants, she can fight and check if he is actually fine. Sirat says that she is fighting with herself for now. Ranveer does not understand and thinks that it is medicine's effect. The doctors ask Sirat to leave but Ranveer asks them to let her stay. He soon falls asleep.

Later, Sirat meets Mauri and she asks her to relax. Sirat informs that she has made a decision. Mauri asks her not to make any hasty decision. Kartik enters and Sirat informs him that Ranveer is fine and he can go home. Kartik confronts her about Chauhan's accusation once again. Sirat asks him to meet her the next day and further asks him to leave. Sirat goes back to Ranveer and recalls her moments with both, Kartik and Ranveer.

She ignores Kartik's message. She thinks that she has made a decision and now will have to work on it. Mauri asks Sirat where is she going and Sirat tells her that she is going to meet Kartik to sort out things as soon as possible. Mauri advises her that the time is not right but Sirat leaves to meet Kartik. Kartik, too, is ready to meet Sirat. The duo recalls their moments with each other.

In the later scene, Chauhan meets Ranveer and Ranveer looks for Sirat. Chauhan thinks that she might have gone to meet her boyfriend. Ranveer sees the "I am sorry" written on his hand. On the other hand, Kartik asks Sirat about the reason for calling him. Sirat tells him about her internal fight and that she wants to end it once and for all. Ranveer questions why did Sirat write sorry on his hand.

Here, Sirat says that she wants to fix everything in her life. She asks Kartik to withdraw her name from the boxing team as she wishes to focus on her life and Ranveer. Kartik says that he is not interrupting her either. Sirat responds that she is getting disturbed thus she has decided to stay away from him. Kartik asks if Chauhan has asked her to break her friendship with him. Sirat is speechless and walks away from him.

