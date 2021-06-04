'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' June 4 Written Update: Sirat Surprises The Goenka Family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 4, 2021, episode starts with Sirat standing teary-eyed in her room while also packing her bags. Kartik asks her not to cry, and she says that she is not feeling bad for leaving the house. Karti tells her that she can come anytime she wants as this is also her house. Sirat asks if he will forget her, to which Kartik is quick to respond that he will think about it. Sirat jokes that she will punch him if he forgets her. Kartik gifts Sirat a bracelet before leaving. Mauri, too, gets emotional while bidding farewell to Sirat.

Kairav asks Sirat if she forgot her boxing gloves and shoes in his room. Gayu says that leaving personal things means there is hope for the person to return. Sirat jokes that she will come to see Manish's face as he is scared. Kairav gifts her the scrapbook. Kartik asks Sirat and Ranveer to leave. Sirat takes everyone's blessing. Manish, too, blesses the newlyweds.

Sirat punches randomly in the air. Everyone is confused to see that. When Mauri asks about it, Sirat tells that the bride spreads the rice while leaving the house to keep negativities away from the house, she is punching all the negativity. The Goenkas get smitten listening to Sirat. Sirat and Ranveer leave in the car but Sirat asks to stop the car. She comes back to Kartik to give him his handkerchief.

Kartik and Suwarna tell her that she could have returned it to him later and add that Sirat scared them. Ranveer, too, adds that he thought she changed her mind and decided to go back to Kartik. Kartik tied the handkerchief on Sirat and Ranveer's hand and ask them to stay together.

Later, Kairav misses Sirat and the family tries to cheer him. Here, Ranveer welcomes Sirat at his house. Sirat remembers Kartik. Ranveer tries to romance with Sirat when the light flickers. Kartik remembers Sirat and wishes her happiness. Ranveer adores Sirat sleeping, while she recalls her moments with Kartik.

