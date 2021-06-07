'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' June 5 2021 Written Update: Sirat Worries For Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 5 2021 episode starts with Sirat dreaming about Kartik and waking up by calling his name. Kairav calls her from Kartik's phone and Sirat asks if everything is okay at the hotel. Kairav says that Kartik is not okay and asks Sirat to come. When Sirat is about to leave, Ranveer asks her where she is going. Sirat tells him about Kartik not being okay. The couple gets ready and leaves for the hotel. They come and ring the bell when Karti is shocked to see them. The other Goenka members, too, come out asking if everything is okay.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5 June written update

Sirat says that Kairav told her about Kartik not being well. Kartik informs her that he is having a headache. Kartik tells Kairav not to call Sirat at midnight and the father-son duo apologises to her. Sirat says that Kairav can call her anytime and no one should stop him. Suwarna asks Sirat to return home and get some rest when Gayu learns their ancestor's necklace has gone missing. Suwarna says they will search for it in the morning.

Sirat punches in the air when Nani asks her to get ready for the Pagphere ceremony. Sirat notices the necklace and wonders who gave her such an expensive necklace. Ranveer asks about the necklace and tells her that she has to return it to Suwarna. Ranveer asks Sirat to respect them by wearing it as they gifted her the necklace.

Nidhi calls Ranveer and his mother blesses the newlyweds. She tells them that she is upset that she cannot call them home. Chauhan overhears the conversations and retorts that he will leave the house and Ranveer's mother, Saroj, can call Ranveer home. Saroj promises that she will never speak to Ranveer and Sirat. The newlyweds reach the hotel and Gayu is shocked to see their ancestor's necklace.

Surekha says that Sirat must have stolen it. Suwarna reasons that the necklace might have been packed in her bag by mistake. Kartik comes and notices the necklace. He tells Suwarna not to ask for the necklace. Kairav says that he put the necklace in Sirat's bag as it was a gift from him to her. Sirat overhears the conversation and tells Ranveer about it. Kartik comes to Sirat and she returns the necklace telling him that she knows Kairav gave it by mistake. Kartik says that it is their gift and she should not return it. Ranveer notices the necklace and thinks why she did not return it.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI LATEST EPISODE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.