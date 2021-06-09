Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 9 2021 Written Update: Sirat Is Faced With A Choice

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode begins with Sirat thinking that if Chauhan does anything, she would be ready to fight him. Ranvir grabs her hand in his and leads her away from Chauhan to prevent a fight. He asks her if she is happy. She replies that she was because he was with her but being close to Chauhan after everything he had done was hard for her. Ranvir replies that they were there for Amma's sake and not Chauhan's and as soon as she feels better, they would leave. She says she hopes his father and she don't get into a fight. He makes her laugh and takes a selfie with her. Kartik sees the photo and shows it to Nani. Sairat calls Kartik and asks him to make a decision on his marriage. She even goes on to create a marriage profile for him. Read on to know what happens in the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 9 2021, episode.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 9 June 2021 full episode written update

Sirat then imagines Kartik coming close to her. They share a banter to see if Sirat truly knows him and he realises that there is nothing about him that she does not know. Ranvir comes and acquiesces that no one knows Kartik better than Sirat. Sirat shows Ranvir that she is making a marriage profile for Kartik. Ranvir points out that there are some girls who look suitable and Sirat says that Kartik would never like those girls. Ranvir responds that Kartik should be given the choice to select the girl for himself and Sirat retorts that she knows what would be best for him. Ranvir muses that Sirat is rejecting every girl for Kartik so much so it seems as though she does not want him to get married at all. This makes Sirat sit back for a moment and reassess her priorities.

Sirat meets Shreya on behalf of Kartik and everything about her is just perfect. So perfect that Sirat starts doubting her and sends her away without letting her meet Kartik. Everyone asks Sirat if she is sure of her actions, making her question her motives. She says she will call Shreya back to meet the family. Ranvir and Sirat share a tender moment and talk about the future.

